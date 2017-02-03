Fire Forces Evacuations At NW OKC Apartment Complex

Residents at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the Citadel Suites & Apartments complex located near NW 50th St. and N. May Ave. Crews reported the fire started in a second-floor apartment unit in a central building at the complex, with visible flames and black smoke shooting from the roof of the building. The 2-Alarm fire then spread to at least one other unit in the building.

At around 4:20 p.m. OKC firefighters reported that they had the fire out. The cause has not yet been determined. No injuries have been reported.