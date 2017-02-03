Breezy, Warmer Weather Expected This Weekend For OK

High clouds will spread from west to east Friday evening and overnight. Moisture increases from the south and will put a slight chance for drizzle in southern Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20's in the metro.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Also, with a breezy southwest wind our temperatures will recover into the 50's. Any chance of light rain or drizzle will stay to our south and east.

Sunday looks breezy and mild with highs in the mid 60's under mostly sunny skies!