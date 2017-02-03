Report: Cowboys Dismiss O-Line Coach Adkins

At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.More >>
At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.More >>
During Mike Gundy's tenure the excitement and anticipation surrounding Cowboy football has rarely if ever has been this big.More >>
During Mike Gundy's tenure the excitement and anticipation surrounding Cowboy football has rarely if ever has been this big.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
When it comes to returning starters for OU at each position...it's feast or famine.More >>
When it comes to returning starters for OU at each position...it's feast or famine.More >>
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy believes his defense has the goods to support the team’s well-known offensive firepower. =More >>
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy believes his defense has the goods to support the team’s well-known offensive firepower. =More >>
Lincoln Riley is still getting used to his new job as Oklahoma’s head football coach.More >>
Lincoln Riley is still getting used to his new job as Oklahoma’s head football coach.More >>
This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss their takes on Russell Westbrook's anticipated contract-extension.More >>
This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss their takes on Russell Westbrook's anticipated contract-extension.More >>