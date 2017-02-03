Report: Cowboys Dismiss O-Line Coach Adkins

Mike Gundy is once again without an offensive line coach after Greg Adkins’ dismissal, per a Tulsa World report. The reason for Adkins’ dismissal is unknown.

Adkins joined the Oklahoma State staff in February 2015 after coaching with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL for two years.

OSU’s improved offensive line play this past year paved the way for Justice Hill and Chris Carson to combine for 1,701 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, a vast difference from Carson’s team-leading 517 yards in 2015.

But then the Cowboys had three 2017 offensive line recruits defect and ended up with just one in the class, a two-year junior college transfer. Adkins (@CoachAdkinsOSU) went radio silent on Twitter after January 21st and hasn’t tweeted since.

Gundy will have to hire another offensive line coach, his third since Joe Wickline departed for Texas in 2013.