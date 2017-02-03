Report: Cowboys Dismiss O-Line Coach Adkins - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Cowboys Dismiss O-Line Coach Adkins

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER -

Mike Gundy is once again without an offensive line coach after Greg Adkins’ dismissal, per a Tulsa World report. The reason for Adkins’ dismissal is unknown.

Adkins joined the Oklahoma State staff in February 2015 after coaching with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL for two years.

OSU’s improved offensive line play this past year paved the way for Justice Hill and Chris Carson to combine for 1,701 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, a vast difference from Carson’s team-leading 517 yards in 2015.

But then the Cowboys had three 2017 offensive line recruits defect and ended up with just one in the class, a two-year junior college transfer. Adkins (@CoachAdkinsOSU) went radio silent on Twitter after January 21st and hasn’t tweeted since.

Gundy will have to hire another offensive line coach, his third since Joe Wickline departed for Texas in 2013.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.