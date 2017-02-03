Norman North's Trae Young Sets Commitment Date

With multiple fan bases around the nation waiting in anticipation, Norman North point guard and five-star recruit Trae Young declared via his Twitter account that he would announce his commitment on Feb. 16.

It's been a long process, but now it's time...?????? pic.twitter.com/7KCZKtC7Q3 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 3, 2017

Young, who is ranked as the No. 15 player in the 2017 class according to ESPN, is deciding between Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Washington and Texas Tech. Despite a report that he has narrowed his choices down to OU, KU and OSU, Young tells News 9 that he hasn't announced a cut down list and told us on last Sunday's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz that he is deciding between three schools but wouldn't say which three.