Norman North's Trae Young Sets Commitment Date - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman North's Trae Young Sets Commitment Date

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect

With multiple fan bases around the nation waiting in anticipation, Norman North point guard and five-star recruit Trae Young declared via his Twitter account that he would announce his commitment on Feb. 16. 

Related: Trae Young Talks With Dean & John About His Recruitment

Young, who is ranked as the No. 15 player in the 2017 class according to ESPN, is deciding between Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Washington and Texas Tech. Despite a report that he has narrowed his choices down to OU, KU and OSU, Young tells News 9 that he hasn't announced a cut down list and told us on last Sunday's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz that he is deciding between three schools but wouldn't say which three. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.