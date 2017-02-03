Police: MWC Triple-Murder Suspect, Ramon Pugh, Has Turned Himself In

Ramon Pugh was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, Friday, on three counts of First-Degree Murder.

Triple-murder suspect Ramon Pugh has turned himself in at the Oklahoma County Jail, Midwest City Police confirm.

Pugh is accused of shooting and killing Terrence Laval Jackson, 51, Donielle Gregory, 39, and Derrel Lyn Barksdale Jr., 39, at his girlfriend’s Midwest City home on Jan. 28.

Until today, Pugh has managed to avoid police. Two others, Lucretia Mitchell-Spencer, 47, and Kurt Brazille, 49, were arrested on Thursday, accused of Harboring a Fugitive.

So far authorities have not said how Pugh turned himself over. A mug shot is not yet available.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.