OCPA Names Former Governor Keating To Board - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OCPA Names Former Governor Keating To Board

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs today announced Frank Keating, the former governor of Oklahoma, has been elected to serve as an OCPA trustee.

Keating has spent more than 30 years in public service, serving as Oklahoma governor, an FBI agent, U.S. Attorney and state prosecutor, and member of the Oklahoma state House and Senate. He retired as president and CEO of the American Bankers Association after heading the organization from 2011 to 2015.

Keating also held prominent positions in the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Justice, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the administrations of Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.