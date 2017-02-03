OCPA Names Former Governor Keating To Board

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs today announced Frank Keating, the former governor of Oklahoma, has been elected to serve as an OCPA trustee.

Keating has spent more than 30 years in public service, serving as Oklahoma governor, an FBI agent, U.S. Attorney and state prosecutor, and member of the Oklahoma state House and Senate. He retired as president and CEO of the American Bankers Association after heading the organization from 2011 to 2015.

Keating also held prominent positions in the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Justice, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the administrations of Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush.