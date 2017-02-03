OKC Police: Chase Suspect Dies In 2 Vehicle Accident On South Agnew

Oklahoma City police have not released the identity of a chase suspect who was killed when her car collided with another vehicle Friday morning.

Officers said they observed a woman driving a black Ford Explorer near Southwest 36th St. and Agnew Avenue about 8 a.m. According to authorities, the woman was driving erratically and officers attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver fled. During a short pursuit officers said they observed the woman throw a case of beer out the window of the SUV neat Southwest 30th St. and Youngs Blvd.

According to police, the suspect rapidly accelerated to a dangerous speed as the pursuit went northbound on Agnew Ave. and officers discontinued the pursuit and lost sight of the vehicle. Moments later, officers said they were flagged down by a person who reported an injury crash near the I-40 service road and South Agnew Ave.

Investigators said the suspect's SUV collided with a gray Chevy pickup truck carrying a family of four. Police said the suspect displayed signs of intoxication and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 13-year-old boy in the backseat was not buckled in and was ejected, authorities said. All four family members were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

At one point, one of the vehicles caught fire, but authorities have not said which vehicle it was.

Officers shut down the on and off ramp of I-40 at Agnew. The ramps were re-opened just before noon. Traffic on I-40 was not affected.

Stay with News 9 for the latest information on breaking news.