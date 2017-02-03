Getting Answers On Construction Of Dakota Access, Keystone XL Pi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Getting Answers On Construction Of Dakota Access, Keystone XL Pipelines

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Army Corp of Engineers has now been told to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline and the project already got the go-ahead from President Donald Trump.

Also ready to begin construction and in possession of Trump's blessing is the Keystone XL pipeline.

Justin Dougherty wonders if the timelines for the two projects are related at all so he brought in Jerry Bohnen, founder of OKEneregyToday.com and member of the Oklahoma Radio Network, to find out some answers.

