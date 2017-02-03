EPA Letter Says State Comes Up Short In Disposal Well Safety

The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about the constitutionality of several revenue raising measures passed by the legislature.More >>
The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about the constitutionality of several revenue raising measures passed by the legislature.More >>
President Trump addressed the ongoing crisis between the U.S. and North Korea at a briefing on opioids in New Jersey on Tuesday, issuing a stern warning to the regime for its continued provocations.More >>
President Trump addressed the ongoing crisis between the U.S. and North Korea at a briefing on opioids in New Jersey on Tuesday, issuing a stern warning to the regime for its continued provocations.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.