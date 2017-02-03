Driver Flees Yukon Police, Ends Up In Motel Room

A driver is under arrest in Yukon after leading police on a short chase that ended once the driver drove into a motel room.

Police tried to pull over the suspect for a routine traffic stop but the driver disagreed. The chase ended temporarily as an officer used a pit maneuver to get the suspect's car to stop but the suspect was able to get the car going again pretty quickly.

The suspect flew into the parking lot of the Economy Inn at 9th and Main, hit another car, then slammed through room 14. There were two people in the room at the time but, luckily, nobody was hurt.

The driver was arrested and is uninjured. Police said they could smell alcohol on the driver's breath.