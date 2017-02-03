Driver Flees Yukon Police, Ends Up In Motel Room - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Driver Flees Yukon Police, Ends Up In Motel Room

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
YUKON, Oklahoma -

A driver is under arrest in Yukon after leading police on a short chase that ended once the driver drove into a motel room.

Police tried to pull over the suspect for a routine traffic stop but the driver disagreed. The chase ended temporarily as an officer used a pit maneuver to get the suspect's car to stop but the suspect was able to get the car going again pretty quickly.

The suspect flew into the parking lot of the Economy Inn at 9th and Main, hit another car, then slammed through room 14. There were two people in the room at the time but, luckily, nobody was hurt.

The driver was arrested and is uninjured. Police said they could smell alcohol on the driver's breath.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.