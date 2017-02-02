Homeowners Feel Scammed By Metro Contractor

Customers of an Oklahoma City contractor are accusing him of cheating them.

Customers of an Oklahoma City contractor are accusing him of cheating them. The contractor’s name is Aaron Garcia. He operates Gutierrez Construction LLC.

Sue Schritter lives in South Oklahoma City. She said Garcia bilked her out of $4,400 in December.

Garcia was supposed to expand a concrete back porch, which Schritter said he did. He was also supposed to construct a fence, but he instead made a mess of her backyard.

“It was just a scam, a total scam,” she said.

Schritter said she came in contact with Garcia through the website “Home Advisor”. The national Home Advisor Spokesperson told News 9 Aaron Garcia has been kicked out of their network.

A couple in Logan County also told News 9 they paid Garcia $9,100 in December to fill in their backyard pool, as well as additional backyard enhancements. But they said he skipped out on them too, leaving $2,500 in work still left to do.

Gutierrez Construction is linked to 1341 James Drive in Oklahoma City. News 9 went there late Thursday afternoon to try to get Garcia’s side of the story. The man who answered the door said he wasn’t Aaron Garcia, and didn’t know who Garcia was.

News 9 also called two phone numbers on Garcia’s business card he had given to Sue Schritter. Both calls went to voicemail.

Schritter said Garcia hasn’t responded to phone calls, texts or emails in more than two weeks.