$111 Million Edmond School Bond Up For A Vote

Voters will decide on a $111 million bond issue for Edmond Public Schools (EPS) on February 14.

Superintendent Bret Towne said there is no planned tax rate increase with the bond.

The money would pay for multi-purpose additions to several schools, providing more needed space and additional storm shelters.

If the bond passes, Superintendent Towne said EPS could be the first large district in the state capable of housing all of its students, teachers and staff in the event of a tornado.

The proposed bond would also fund remodeling projects at existing schools and upgrade two high school stadiums. And the second proposition would pay for new buses.

If passed, this would be the 58th straight bond supported by voters.