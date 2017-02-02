Thunder Hosts Grizzlies On Friday

Oklahoma City hosts the Memphis Grizzlies tonight looking to halt a three-game skid. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

David Fizdale has the Grizzlies trending up with three-straight road wins over Utah, Phoenix and Denver. Memphis held each of them to fewer than 100 points and currently ranks third in the NBA in points-allowed.

Loaded with veteran talent, the Grizzlies are ninth in bench scoring thanks to reserves Vince Carter and Zach Randolph.

The Thunder have split the season series 1-1 with each team winning at home. In January 11th’s contest in OKC, Russell Westbrook tallied a 24-point, 13-rebound and 12-assist triple double and Enes Kanter had 19 points and 12 boards in the Thunder’s 103-95 victory. Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 22 points but Marc Gasol was held to nine points in 36 minutes.

Oklahoma City has lost all three games since Enes Kanter broke a bone in his forearm last week. Kanter is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game off the bench and has been a leading candidate for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Without their best bench scorer, the Thunder is scoring just 95 points per game.