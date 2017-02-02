Thunder Hosts Grizzlies On Friday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Hosts Grizzlies On Friday

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City hosts the Memphis Grizzlies tonight looking to halt a three-game skid. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

David Fizdale has the Grizzlies trending up with three-straight road wins over Utah, Phoenix and Denver. Memphis held each of them to fewer than 100 points and currently ranks third in the NBA in points-allowed.

Loaded with veteran talent, the Grizzlies are ninth in bench scoring thanks to reserves Vince Carter and Zach Randolph.

The Thunder have split the season series 1-1 with each team winning at home. In January 11th’s contest in OKC, Russell Westbrook tallied a 24-point, 13-rebound and 12-assist triple double and Enes Kanter had 19 points and 12 boards in the Thunder’s 103-95 victory. Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 22 points but Marc Gasol was held to nine points in 36 minutes.

Oklahoma City has lost all three games since Enes Kanter broke a bone in his forearm last week. Kanter is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game off the bench and has been a leading candidate for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Without their best bench scorer, the Thunder is scoring just 95 points per game.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.