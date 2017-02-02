OKCPS School Bus Involved In Crash In SW OKC

Emergency crews were called out to crash involving a school bus in southwest Oklahoma City.

First responders were called out to the crash at SW 45th St. and Sage Ave., near the intersection of SW 44th St. and S. Walker Ave. Originally the call was reported to have injuries, but authorities tell News 9 that no one needed to be transported.

The school bus belonged to Oklahoma City Public Schools. It is unclear if any children were on the bus at the time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.