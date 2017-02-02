Suspect In Deadly NW OKC Stabbing Turns Himself In

A man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing, surrendered himself at the Oklahoma County Courthouse Thursday.

Johnathan Knight, 26, is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Jail without bond. He is accused of stabbing and killing a man inside a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment last month.

Knight turned himself in Thursday afternoon at the Oklahoma County Courthouse, right in front of News 9 cameras.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Knight appeared with his attorney by his side. When asked if he had anything to say about the murder, he only had two words.

"I'm innocent," said Knight.

Knight is wanted for the January 16 death of 34-year-old Bruce Edward Ervin.

Police say there was a fight at the North Village Apartments near Western and Hefner that lead to the deadly stabbing.

“We're going to prove that he is innocent of these charges,” said attorney David Slane, who is representing Knight. “And all indications are that Mr. Knight was acting in self-defense. And I intend to prove that.”

Last week, police named Knight as their prime suspect and they had been looking for him ever since.

A background check on both Knight and Ervin reveal that both have been in and out of the county jail recently. And Ervin had spent time in prison on more than a dozen criminal charges, but was out on supervised probation.

Only the people inside the apartment that tragic day, know what lead to the deadly fight between the two men.

But the police report reveals Ervin was stabbed multiple times.

Knight left the scene before police arrived, but finally decided life on the run wouldn't do him any good.

“He came and found a good lawyer to try to help him,” said Slane. “And I worked with the authorities to get him turned in.”

Knight is yet to be formally charged.

“And so I just ask people to withhold judgment and give him the benefit of the doubt,” said Slane. “The law says he's innocent until proven guilty and I am certain they will not be able to prove that.”