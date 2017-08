Oklahoma City police are asking for helping identifying three serial robbery suspects.

Officers believe the armed robbers are responsible for at least three robberies of metro businesses including CDR Electronics at 5939 NW Expressway, The Wine Bin at 11330 N. May, and EZ Pawn at 5916 N. May. Surveillance video captured two of the robberies.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.