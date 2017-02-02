Pokes Picked Second In Big 12 Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State has been picked second in the preseason Big 12 baseball coaches poll for the second year in a row. The Cowboys were joined by conference mates TCU and Texas Tech in the College World Series last year and not surprisingly, those are the three leading vote-getters in the 2017 poll.

TCU earned eight first place votes to become the unanimous choice to win the conference. The Horned Frogs finished third last season but claimed the Big 12 postseason title. Oklahoma State, which finished second in 2016, was picked second and the defending champion Red Raiders were picked to finish third.

Texas, West Virginia and Oklahoma are fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, and Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas round out the poll.

A different team has won each of the past six Big 12 championships with Texas Tech (2016), TCU (2015), Oklahoma State (2014), Kansas State (2013) and Baylor (2012) winning since Texas was the last team to repeat.

The season begins for the Cowboys in Phoenix on Feb. 17th against Grand Canyon. The Sooners start a day later in Long Beach against Long Beach State.

2017 Big 12 Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. TCU (8) – 64

2. Oklahoma State – 54

3. Texas Tech – 48

4. Texas – 41

5. West Virginia (1) – 40

6. Oklahoma – 28

7. Baylor – 26

8. Kansas State – 13

9. Kansas – 10