Fallin, Oklahoma Legislative Leaders To Discuss 2017 Plans

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and legislative leaders are outlining some of their top priorities for the legislative session at a forum hosted by The Associated Press.

Fallin and leaders from the House and Senate are expected to speak Thursday at the AP's annual forum at the state Capitol.

The Republican governor is expected to preview some of the priorities from her State of the State address that she will deliver to lawmakers on Monday, the first day of the 2017 session.

Fallin has discussed the need to bring in more revenue to close a budget gap currently estimated to be about $870 million.

Also scheduled to speak Thursday are House Democratic Leader Scott Inman, House Speaker Charles McCall, Senate Democratic leader John Sparks and Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz.

