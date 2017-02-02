Flu Claims Lives Of Three More Oklahomans - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Flu Claims Lives Of Three More Oklahomans

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The number of Oklahomans who've died due to the flu this flu season has risen to 11.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported three additional deaths since last week.

The latest deaths were in Cleveland, Kay, and Wagoner counties, one each. 

Tulsa County has had three deaths during this season while Craig, Johnston, Logan, Pottawatomie and Rogers counties have had one each.

The department reports 584 people hospitalized during the flu season that began Sept. 1. According to the OSDH, 95 people have been hospitalized with the flu since last week. 

One child age 5-17 died as a result of the flu. The remaining ten Oklahoma victims were over the age of 65. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
