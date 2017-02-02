Christian Will Run Again For OK County Sheriff

Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel is retiring just about three months after winning re-election representative Mike Christian is now back in the race.

When Christian last ran against Whetsel, he lost by a very close margin, 52 percent to 48 percent.

Whetsel began serving as Oklahoma county sheriff in 1997. He was reelected to a sixth term in November. Just days after that election, Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to let Whetsel keep his job pending a continued investigation into a controversial audit.

Christian says that getting a new county jail will be a top priority for him if he wins. He says his goal is to build it without raising taxes.

