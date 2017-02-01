Bulls Blowout Thunder Behind Jimmy Butler's 28 Points

The Chicago Bulls used their highest scoring third quarter of the season to take down the Thunder, 128-100 on Monday night inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Related: Thunder Social Scene: Bulls In OKC

Jimmy Butler led the way for Chicago with 28 points, five assists and three steals as the Bulls scored 39 points in the third to hand the Thunder its third straight loss.

The current state of the @OKCThunder makes it awfully hard to tweet anything nice. So I'll safely say they try hard-& somehow lead @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 2, 2017

OKC played well early and jumped out to a 39-36 lead after an Anthony Morrow 3-pointer, but the Bulls were locked and loaded with a response.

Led by an aggressive Butler, Chicago closed the second quarter on a 17-to-8 run to lead by eight at halftime, then opened the third quarter on a 17-to-4 run to go up by a commanding 21 points.

With Russell Westbrook doing everything he could to bring his team back, the Thunder fought to get within 15 points, but the Bulls quickly reeled off 10 straight points to put the game away for good.

One of the reasons for OKC’s struggles can be linked to the suspect play of Andre Roberson. The fourth-year pro once again missed multiple wide open 3-pointers, while he also got exposed while attempting to guard Butler.

The @OKCThunder can't trade @eneskanter ... unless they get the offense of a Pete Maravich in return. Good luck w that. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 2, 2017

Westbrook finished with 28 points, five rebounds and eight assists while Victor Oladipo added 12 points and five rebounds.

Dwayne Wade had a solid night for the Bulls, tallying 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Robin Lopez added 14 points.

The Thunder will continue its three-game homestand on Friday night when the Grizzlies come to OKC.