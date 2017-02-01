USGS: 3.3 Magnitude Recorded Near Perry, OK

A small earthquake shook up residents near Perry, Oklahoma Wednesday night.

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 7:58 p.m. Its epicenter was located 12 miles west of Perry, 21 miles east, southeast of Enid, 27 miles north Guthrie, and 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.

It was about four miles deep.

At this time, no one has reported any damages or injuries.