USGS: 3.3 Magnitude Recorded Near Perry, OK

A small earthquake shook up residents near Perry, Oklahoma Wednesday night.
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 7:58 p.m. Its epicenter was located 12 miles west of Perry, 21 miles east, southeast of Enid, 27 miles north Guthrie, and 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.
It was about four miles deep.
At this time, no one has reported any damages or injuries.
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Edmond, Oklahoma, Friday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this earthquake was recorded at 12:43 p.m. Its epicenter was located four miles east, northeast of Edmond, and 13 miles north, northwest of Choctaw. It was about four miles deep. More >>
