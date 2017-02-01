OU Women: Sooners Catch Fire In Dominating Win Over Kansas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Women: Sooners Catch Fire In Dominating Win Over Kansas

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Norman -

Maddie Manning had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, Peyton Little scored 16, and No. 18 Oklahoma beat Kansas 89-52 on Wednesday for its eighth straight home win.

Related: WATCH: Bob Stoops' National Signing Day News Conference

Manning was 8 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance, to help the Sooners shoot a season-high 59.2 percent. Her eight field goals tied a career high.

Gabbi Ortiz added 12 points and Gioya Carter 11 for Oklahoma (17-6, 8-3 Big 12). Freshman Nancy Mulkey blocked a career-best eight shots to help the Sooners finish with a season-high 13. Mulkey's blocks were the fourth most in school history and the most since Courtney Paris in 2008.

Oklahoma started the game on a 15-2 run, outscored the Jayhawks 24-13 in the first quarter and led 47-28 at halftime. The Sooners finished the half shooting 73.1 percent for their best shooting half of the season.

Kylee Kopatich paced Kansas (7-15, 1-10) with 14 points and Jessica Washington added 11.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.