Thunder Social Scene: Bulls In OKC

Riding a two-game losing streak, the Thunder will be back in action on Wednesday night when it hosts the Chicago Bulls. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve Mcgehee, will be inside Chesapeake Energy Arena tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with all the action.

Game Over! Bulls 128 Thunder 100 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017

The @OKCThunder can't trade @eneskanter ... unless they get the offense of a Pete Maravich in return. Good luck w that. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 2, 2017

Payne scores at buzzer, Bulls lead 94-73 after three, OKC fans are sneaking out of the Peake #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017

The Bulls radio crew just said the Thunder needs to get scoring help for Russell, AGREED #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017

Third game in 4 nights, the tired effect is showing, thunder down 21 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017

Russ with an all-star swat on Butler #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017

Bulls 55 Thunder 47 Half, Russ - 15pts, 4rebs, 5 assists, Butler-18pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017

Anthony Morrow and Victor Oladipo knock down back-to-back 3-pointers as the Thunder take a 35-34 lead on the Bulls. #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) February 2, 2017

The current state of the @OKCThunder makes it awfully hard to tweet anything nice. So I'll safely say they try hard-& somehow lead @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 2, 2017

Counting on the three ball continues to haunt, Thunder 2/11 behind the arc, Bulls up 5 #NewsThunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017

The Bulls score at buzzer in the lane to take a 21-20 lead after one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017

The Grant Brothers have combined for 10pts so far. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017

Adams with back to back buckets, Bulls call timeout, Bulls up 18-13, OKC 1/6 behind arc #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017

Jimmy Butler was sick in the first meeting, not tonight, Butler-6pts, Bulls lead 10-7 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 2, 2017