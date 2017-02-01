Thunder Back At Home For Matchup With Bulls

One night following a hard-fought loss to the Spurs, the Thunder will be back in action on Wednesday at home against the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m.

Here are a few things to know about the matchup:

Jimmy Butler is healthy

The Thunder and Bulls have already met once this season as Russell Westbrook and co. went into the United Center and came back to OKC with a 109-94 win. While any win is a good win, the Thunder was able to control the game partially due to Jimmy Butler’s illness.

Butler attempted to play through the flu, but only scored one point in 29 minutes while failing to make any of his six field goal attempts. The Thunder took advantage of the opportunity by shooting 56.6 percent from the field while tallying 30 assists in an easy win.

Butler is in the midst of an all-star season where he’s averaging 24.5 points per game while proving he’s one of the best two-way players in the entire league. With Butler likely looking to avenge his poor performance last time against the Thunder, Andre Roberson will have his hands full trying to slow him down.

Thunder must find bench scoring

OKC’s second unit has struggled mightily in the two games since Enes Kanter’s injury, but the performance in the loss to the Spurs is something to be concerned about.

When Westbrook went to the bench for a breather in the first quarter the Thunder was within five points of the Spurs, but OKC was outscored 16-to-2 until he returned in the second quarter. After Westbrook helped claw the Thunder back in the game and take the lead in the third, the Spurs ripped off a definitive 18-to-6 run when he went back to the bench in the second half.

With Westbrook carrying so much of the offensive load on a nightly basis, the Thunder desperately needs to find some answers when it comes to the second unit if it wants to see success without Kanter in the lineup.

A Grant reunion

Thunder forward Jerami Grant has developed a role on this Thunder team after arriving via trade earlier in the season, and he’ll be able to showcase his talent on Wednesday against his brother, Jerian Grant.

Jerian is averaging 5.2 points and 1.5 assists throughout his rookie season for the Bulls, but scored 11 points last time he squared off with his older brother.

It would definitely be an interesting storyline if Jerami got the opportunity to make a big play against Jerian, and it’s likely something he’d never let his brother forget.

