OCPD Issues Silver Alert After Man Walks Away From Hospital

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 74-year-old man walked away from OU Hospital’s main campus in downtown OKC around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

Officers are searching for Heriberto Valle-Luna, a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. He’s 5’10” and 190 lbs.

If you see or know of his whereabouts you’re urged to contact OU Police at 405-271-4911.