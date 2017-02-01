OCPD Issues Silver Alert After Man Walks Away From Hospital - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OCPD Issues Silver Alert After Man Walks Away From Hospital

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 74-year-old man walked away from OU Hospital’s main campus in downtown OKC around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

Officers are searching for Heriberto Valle-Luna, a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. He’s 5’10” and 190 lbs.

If you see or know of his whereabouts you’re urged to contact OU Police at 405-271-4911.

