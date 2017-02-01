BBB Warns Of Oklahoma Residents Of 'Can You Hear Me?' Scam

You may have already gotten the call: someone on the other line asking "Can you hear me?" Authorities are warning residents, saying it's a scam.

The call that may come from a local number may go something like this: "Hi, this is Josh from the Customer Service Department, can you hear me okay?"

Law enforcement warns a “yes” answer is recorded and can later be edited to make it sound like you authorized a purchase.

Ashley Hobson got a call Monday morning from a 405 number but didn't learn about the scam until the next day.

“I told my husband and he said ‘You said no, right?’ and I said I’m pretty sure I said yes because I thought it was going to be someone I knew,” she said.

She alerted the Better Business Bureau who said in they have had 57 reports in the last few days just in central Oklahoma, and 1,500 nationwide. However, the only cases where someone actually lost money is if they stayed on the line and gave out more personal information.

“There probably isn’t a whole lot they can do with just a simple yes,” explains Kitt Letcher, president of the Better Business Bureau of Central Oklahoma. “Unless they had enough information before the phone call to use credit card information to buy things through your phone.”

Still, Letcher said anyone who does get a call should keep a close eye on their accounts just in case.

The Better Business Bureau also encourages anyone who received a call to report it to them so they can monitor what's going on. Here’s the website to report the scam: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/oklahoma-city/.