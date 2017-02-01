Woman's Phone, Wallet Stolen While She Slept At Metro Hospital

An Oklahoma City woman told News 9 whenever she woke up from a waiting room couch, her phone and wallet were gone.

An Oklahoma City woman told News 9 she fell asleep at the ICU at Southwest Integris Medical Center as she was waiting to hear an update about her sick mother. When she woke up on the waiting room couch, her phone and wallet were gone.

Melissa Sperbeck has been by her mother’s hospital bedside for three weeks.

“She took a turn for the worst last night,” said Melissa. Her mother coded at 1:14 a.m. on Wednesday, but doctors were able to revive her.

Around 5:45 a.m., Melissa said she was finally able to put her head down to rest.

She said, “I turned over and went to sleep because there is a light that doesn’t go out, so I put my hood over my face.”

She said her phone, which has an attached wallet, was right by her head.

Just over an hour later, Melissa said she woke up and her phone and wallet were gone. She said security at the hospital reviewed the surveillance footage and saw that someone had stolen her items.

“They said a little tiny Hispanic woman came in. She kind of walked past me to see if I was asleep and if I was moving,” said Melissa, “And then walked back by and next to my head, she reaches and just grabs my phone which had everything in it. It had all of my identity. It had all of my money. It had all of my cards.”

Melissa called right away to cancel her credit cards. This was around 7:00 a.m., but her company card was already used at a nearby convenience store.

“She hit several people last night, so while we’re here with our dying relatives, we have people preying on us,” said Melissa, “You got me at my lowest and I hope no one ever does to you what you have done to other people.”

Melissa filed two police reports with the Oklahoma City Police Department.