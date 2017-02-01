OK Department Of Emergency Management Hopes To Keep Funding Levels Static

With the state of Oklahoma facing an estimated $900-million budget shortfall, agencies are lining up to get their piece of the pie.

On Wednesday, the Department of Emergency Management met before a house committee, not asking for an increase in funding, but rather to just keep funding levels exactly where they are.

The department is 90-percent funded through federal grants, and only receives $500,000 from the state.

News 9’s Aaron will have more from the Capitol, today at 4:30 p.m.