Copy-Oklahoma House Committee Set To Release Findings On Dan Kirby Settlement

A special Oklahoma House committee is set to release its findings into an investigation of the wrongful termination settlement agreement paid to a former employee in November out of House funds.
In a news release, the committee plans to also release its recommendations at 1 p.m. at the state capitol.
Last week, Representative Dan Kirby testified before the committee about that settlement during a closed meeting.
1/27/2017 Related Story: Rep. Dan Kirby Appears Before Investigative Committee
The committee cannot punish Kirby itself, it can only make recommendations to the state House.
Kirby, 58, was accused by a former legislative assistant Hollie Bishop, 28, of sexually harassing her and then firing her after she refused his advances and reported them to human resources, according to a letter sent by Bishop’s lawyers to the House.
State records show she and her lawyers were paid $44,500 in two separate payments. One payment was marked “legal settlement; the other payment, to her attorneys, was filed under “housekeeping” and cleaning supplies.
They could recommend Kirby be reprimanded or fined. Both would take a majority vote from members of the state House. The last time the House reprimanded a member was in 2011.
The committee also has the option to recommend to expel Kirby, which would take a two-thirds vote from the chamber.
Devastating is what folks are calling the tornado damage along 41st between Yale and Sheridan. A tornado ripped through multiple businesses leaving debris scattered all over the place. All along that stretch of road you'd see missing walls where you can literally look inside of the buildings from the outside. While it's still a mess out here, police say this is actually an improvement. When the storm first touched down this morning several people were inside the TGI Fri...More >>
Devastating is what folks are calling the tornado damage along 41st between Yale and Sheridan. A tornado ripped through multiple businesses leaving debris scattered all over the place. All along that stretch of road you'd see missing walls where you can literally look inside of the buildings from the outside. While it's still a mess out here, police say this is actually an improvement. When the storm first touched down this morning several people were inside the TGI Fri...More >>
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office have canceled an Amber Alert after 1-year-old Bracie Schivers was found in safe condition with Bryant Schivers, Jr. and Tara Springfield in Converse, Texas.More >>
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office have canceled an Amber Alert after 1-year-old Bracie Schivers was found in safe condition with Bryant Schivers, Jr. and Tara Springfield in Converse, Texas.More >>