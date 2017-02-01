Logan County Inmate Charged In Connection With Escape Attempt - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Logan County Inmate Charged In Connection With Escape Attempt

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
An inmate at the Logan County Jail is facing several new charges after deputies said he attempted to escape.

Travion Romance Barber, 26, has been charged with attempting to escape and malicious injury to property.

Authorities say Barber was seen leaving an inmate restroom inside the jail. A detention officer then entered the restroom and said the ceiling had either been knocked down or had fallen in revealing the utility area above the ceiling tiles.

Deputies said there was blood on the wall and a portion of the ceiling tile framework. Barber was bleeding from cuts on his wrists and forehead, officials said.

Barber told investigators that the ceiling fell in while he was in the restroom and he was trying to put it back up when he cut himself. However, deputies say Barber’s claim does not align with the facts of the incident.

Barber is serving a two year sentence in state prison on charges related to a 2012 incident. 

