Senate Panel Advances Jeff Sessions Nomination To Serve As Attor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Senate Panel Advances Jeff Sessions Nomination To Serve As Attorney General

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
AP photo AP photo
WASHINGTON -

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday advanced the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to serve as President Trump’s attorney general, with a Senate floor vote being his final hurdle before he’s confirmed.

The nomination for the Alabama Republican was advanced out of committee in a party-line 11-9 vote.

This came a day after Democrats used an obscure rule to delay Sessions’ vote, which was supposed to happen Tuesday. Democrats on the committee gave lengthy speeches opposing him, triggering a rule that doesn’t allow the panel to be in session for two hours past the state of the Senate day. Democrats also spent Tuesday boycotting the confirmation votes for Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Rep. Tom Price, R-Georgia, and Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin.

The night before Sessions’ original vote, the president fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was appointed by President Obama, after she ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending Mr. Trump’s executive order banning new arrivals to the U.S.

Sessions testified before the Judiciary Committee last month where he argued that the has defended minorities and voting rights throughout his career. He also discussed his positions on immigration policy, torture and a Muslim ban.

During the hearing, he announced that he would recuse himself from any investigations involving Hillary Clinton and her use of private email servers as secretary of state.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Looters A Problem As Tulsa Businesses Try To Repair After Storm Damage

    Looters A Problem As Tulsa Businesses Try To Repair After Storm Damage

    Devastating is what folks are calling the tornado damage along 41st between Yale and Sheridan. A tornado ripped through multiple businesses leaving debris scattered all over the place.  All along that stretch of road you'd see missing walls where you can literally look inside of the buildings from the outside. While it's still a mess out here, police say this is actually an improvement. When the storm first touched down this morning several people were inside the TGI Fri...

    More >>

    Devastating is what folks are calling the tornado damage along 41st between Yale and Sheridan. A tornado ripped through multiple businesses leaving debris scattered all over the place.  All along that stretch of road you'd see missing walls where you can literally look inside of the buildings from the outside. While it's still a mess out here, police say this is actually an improvement. When the storm first touched down this morning several people were inside the TGI Fri...

    More >>

  • Children Recovered Safely In Texas After Amber Alert Issued Saturday

    Children Recovered Safely In Texas After Amber Alert Issued Saturday

    The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office have canceled an Amber Alert after 1-year-old Bracie Schivers was found in safe condition with Bryant Schivers, Jr. and Tara Springfield in Converse, Texas.

    More >>

    The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office have canceled an Amber Alert after 1-year-old Bracie Schivers was found in safe condition with Bryant Schivers, Jr. and Tara Springfield in Converse, Texas.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.