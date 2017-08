Oklahoma City police are asking for tips about an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Officers say a suspect in a white hat with a bandana covering the person’s face robbed the Family Dollar at 305 Northwest 23rd St. Investigators say the suspect had a gun and was caught on the store’s surveillance video.

The suspect fled in a dark gray Chevy Monte Carlo with dark tinted windows, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okcrimetips.com.