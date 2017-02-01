Trump Won't Touch Obama's LGBTQ Discrimination Protection Order - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Won't Touch Obama's LGBTQ Discrimination Protection Order

While President Donald Trump has been busy signing his own executive orders, he's decided to keep one from the previous administration.

The president has decided not to act on the executive order that protects federal contractors from LGBTQ workplace discrimination, which means the order will stay intact. President Obama signed the order in 2014.

Freedom Oklahoma's Troy Stevenson remembers this as a significant move three years ago and he says this is still a major milestone.

“I think we're all happy. It's a relief that President Obama's order will stay intact. We're hoping that there's no amendments made to it late which there are still rumors about but President Trump was clear that he wanted these protections to stay in place and we hope he'll stand clear on that.”

Stevenson says that he and his team are cautiously optimistic on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch because Gorsuch has not yet ruled on an LGBT rights case.

