Today is the deadline for the final appeal extension for former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw.

This is at least the fourth time Holtzclaw's attorney has asked for additional time in this case and there are no more extensions left.

Holtzclaw is currently serving 263 consecutive years in prison after he was found guilty of rape and sexual battery on 18 of the 36 charges he faced. The jury found Holtzclaw used his position as an officer to run background checks on women with criminal records and target them for sexual attacks.

The appeal extension is expected to be turned in at the last minute today.