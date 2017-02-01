El Reno Police: 5 Arrested In Possible Road Rage Incident

El Reno police say five people were arrested Wednesday following a possible road rage incident.

Officers were responding to a shots-fired call near I-40 and Highway 80 when they were dispatched to a second call near West 10th and Airport Rd. Investigators said when they arrived at that location they found a black car crashed, but no one was inside it.

Police said they stopped a second vehicle that was attempting to drive away and arrested three women.

Later officers responded to call about two men who were injured in a field. According to investigators the car abandoned near West 10th and Airport Rd belonged to them.

The men told authorities that they lost control of the car while being chased by the vehicle of women. Investigators believe the chase began in Oklahoma City and the incident is under investigation.