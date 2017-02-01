El Reno Police: 5 Arrested In Possible Road Rage Incident - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

El Reno Police: 5 Arrested In Possible Road Rage Incident

Posted: Updated:
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

El Reno police say five people were arrested Wednesday following a possible road rage incident. 

Officers were responding to a shots-fired call near I-40 and Highway 80 when they were dispatched to a second call near West 10th and Airport Rd. Investigators said when they arrived at that location they found a black car crashed, but no one was inside it.

Police said they stopped a second vehicle that was attempting to drive away and arrested three women.

Later officers responded to call about two men who were injured in a field. According to investigators the car abandoned near West 10th and Airport Rd belonged to them. 

The men told authorities that they lost control of the car while being chased by the vehicle of women. Investigators believe the chase began in Oklahoma City and the incident is under investigation. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.