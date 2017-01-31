Two Arrested After Police Chase, Crash In Bethany

A week-long crime spree came to a crashing end in Bethany.

A week-long crime spree came to a crashing end in Bethany.

Officers said the suspects were determined to get away with the guns and other stolen goods.

One of them tried to run down officers during his attempted escape.

The pursuit began at the Apple Tree Apartments on NW 23.

Bethany police said they briefly lost sight of Brandon Barlow when he raced a stolen SUV down College Street and smashed into another driver at Northwest 39 Expressway.

Barlow did not surrender, but instead, he ran toward Southern Nazarene University and disappeared into a building.

Police said Barlow then strong-armed a student for his shirt, and then exited the building. Officers arrested him moments later.

He was wanted for stealing handguns in at least a dozen auto and home burglaries in Oklahoma and Canadian counties.

Devin Edwards is accused of being Barlow's accomplice.

"Those are the people that we've got to get off the street," said Bethany police Deputy Chief JD Reid.

Reid said both are convicted felons and have a propensity for violence.

The duo were found in possession of four stolen guns, among other things.

Barlow could face charges for assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly tried to hit officers with the stolen SUV.

He is being held in the Oklahoma County jail on several complaints including concealing stolen property and possession of firearms after a felony conviction.

Edwards is in jail on similar complaints.