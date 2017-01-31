Metro Construction Company To Install New Roof For Scammed Grandmother

Oklahoma City’s Annual Roofing Expo at the Cox Convention Center runs through Wednesday.

Central Oklahoma’s Better Business Bureau said they receive more inquiries about roofing companies than any other industry.

Last Wednesday, News 9 told you about Janice Thompson .

Thompson is a longtime record keeper for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and has 10 grandchildren living with her in her home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Thompson alerted News 9 recently to a Tecumseh roofing company called Smith Bros.

She claims she gave a $4,700 check to them back on December 1.

She said that company agreed to install a new roof, but didn’t do the work.

News 9 drove to Tecumseh and tried to talk to the managing partner of Smith Bros, but she wouldn’t speak with News 9.

Thompson said her insurance company has dropped her as a result of the condition of her roof.

The Better Business Bureau is investigating.

Tuesday afternoon, Stephanie Lee, of Yates Roofing and Construction in Oklahoma City, told News 9 they plan to use donated materials to install a new roof on Thompson’s home sometime next week, free of charge.

Yates Roofing and Construction has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

BBB spokesman Sean Rose urges consumers in the market for roof repairs get at least three estimates, and never pay more than a third of the total cost upfront.

“We don’t want any fly by night companies coming in and trying to make a buck and leave,” he said.