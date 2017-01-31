Loose Cattle Force Authorities To Shut Down WB I-40 At Meridian

The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in west OKC have been shut down due to cows on the lam.

Authorities have shut down the interstate just west of N. Meridian Ave as crews work to wrangle up the wayward cattle. So far it is unclear how the animals got loose.

Several News 9 viewers wrote in by email and social media to report seeing the cows on the highway.

@NEWS9 cow running down the middle of I-40 westbound by Meridian followed by eight police cars. No joke. — Mark Fairchild (@TheUNChosen1) February 1, 2017

@NEWS9 cows are on I-40 near Yukon. Cops are trying to get them under control — stack (@0dayluv) February 1, 2017

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.