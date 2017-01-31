Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In San Antonio

The Thunder is back in action on Tuesday night when it takes on the Spurs at 7:30 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, made the strip to San Antonio and will be tweeting updates during the game. Check back throughout to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

Game Over! Spurs 108 Thunder 94 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

#Thunder progress in 1 sense. Singler sits, Morrow plays, scores 12. W/horrid 3-pt shooting, shouldn't he play more? @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 1, 2017

Billy gets a T, bad no call on Christon. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

Spurs 78 Thunder 75 after 3, minus the airball Victor shot well scoring 11 in the quarter. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

Breaking News: OKC leads by one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

It's gotten so bad Roberson should get a point if he just catches rim. Still, percentages would say never ever shoot one 1 of last 17 @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 1, 2017

Showed so much promise with Adams cutting the lead to 8, but turnover and misses have the SA up 16, Aldridge-7pts in the 3rd. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

Spurs 52 Thunder 42 H, the Russ pass to Domas for the dunk may have been his best assist this year,Leonard was all over him. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

Russ for 3!!!! — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

Thunder didn't make a first half 3 against the Cavs, nothing so far tonight with 2:51 left in half, Thunder down 45-32 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

The #Thunder offense can be hard to watch at times. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 1, 2017

OKC down 14 after one, just five field goals and 8 turnovers #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

Ouch, Spurs up 10, the Thunder offense has looked better. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

Just saw the Thunder TV guys nailed the keys to game: 1-shooting 2-rebounding 3-turnovers. There you have it. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 1, 2017

Spurs up 2 early, would like to see OKC go on a run before the reserves come in, asking too much? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

The Spurs went 40-1 last season at home, they lost three straight home games in November & 6 home games going into tonight. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

Nothing but long range SWISH from Morrow #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/Eg35OtNPaY — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 1, 2017

Russ is doing his pregame routine #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/SAAIxDIou0 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 31, 2017

We spotlight Domas coming up at six, a big opportunity for the rookie with Enes out. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/G4GD5tx1R4 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 31, 2017