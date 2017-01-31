National Signing Day: Oklahoma State

At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.More >>
At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.More >>
During Mike Gundy's tenure the excitement and anticipation surrounding Cowboy football has rarely if ever has been this big.More >>
During Mike Gundy's tenure the excitement and anticipation surrounding Cowboy football has rarely if ever has been this big.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Grad transfer receiver Jeff Badet is everything the Sooners expected him to be, including explosive.More >>
Grad transfer receiver Jeff Badet is everything the Sooners expected him to be, including explosive.More >>
At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.More >>
At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.More >>
We all believe a Lincoln Riley lead OU offense will do it's part, they'll score a bunch of points, it's the OU defense that must improve if the Sooners are going to make a run at the college football playoff.More >>
We all believe a Lincoln Riley lead OU offense will do it's part, they'll score a bunch of points, it's the OU defense that must improve if the Sooners are going to make a run at the college football playoff.More >>
During Mike Gundy's tenure the excitement and anticipation surrounding Cowboy football has rarely if ever has been this big.More >>
During Mike Gundy's tenure the excitement and anticipation surrounding Cowboy football has rarely if ever has been this big.More >>