National Signing Day: Oklahoma State

Mike Gundy has 21 recruits committed for the 2017 class on National Signing Day. Follow this thread for updates on the latest commits or decommits from Oklahoma State's class which currently ranks 38th in the nation per 247's composite rankings.

An asterisk denotes the player is already enrolled and on campus.

Tylan Wallace (6-0, 179) – 4 star WR – Fort Worth, TX

Shamond Greenwood (6-3, 195) – 4 star WR – Garland, TX

Chuba Hubbard (6-1, 190) – 3 star RB – Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

Chuba Hubbard's letter of intent has arrived from Alberta, Canada, and he is officially part of the #okstate family! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/Xsql4psKXb — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

*Patrick Macon (6-3, 235) – 3 star LB – Yuma, AZ

*Lamarcus Morton (6-0, 175) – 3 star WR – Gilmer, TX

Lamarcus Morton is also an early enrollee out of Gilmer, TX. Welcome to #okstate! pic.twitter.com/PdX2USsaML — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 1, 2017

Tracin Wallace (6-1, 170) – 3 star QB – Fort Worth, TX

*Jelani Woods (6-7, 230) – 3 star QB – Ellenwood, GA

*Brendan Vaughn (6-1, 207) – 3 star LB – Forney, TX

JD King (5-11, 205) – 3 star RB – Fitzgerald, GA

Brendon Evers (6-3, 285) – 3 star DT – Bixby, OK

Everybody doubting the #Magnificent17?? just wait...?? — Brendon Evers™ (@Greatest_Evers) January 31, 2017

*Arlington Hambright (6-5, 300) – 3 star OT – Garden City, KS

Tre Sterling (6-0, 184) – 3 star S – Sunnyvale, TX

First and last official visit of the year! Had a great time in Stillwater! Can't wait to be back here in June ???? pic.twitter.com/3bptNlPMT9 — TR3™ (@sterling__trey) January 22, 2017

Fua Leilua (6-2, 300) – 3 star DT – Ephraim, UT

We're taking the Big 12 Championship next year mark my words??#PistolsFiring ?????? — HK Fua???? (@FuaLeilua) January 30, 2017

Kris McCune (6-1, 195) – 3 star S – Mesquite, TX

Thabo Mwaniki (5-11, 180) – 3 star ATH – Denton, TX

Brock Martin (6-3, 210) – 3 star DE – Oologah, OK

Official visit was one to remember!! Can't wait to start the next chapter in my life ?? pic.twitter.com/K6BbfceQNn — Brock Martin (@btmartin09) January 22, 2017

Braydon Johnson (6-0, 185) – 3 star WR – Arlington, TX

Malcolm Rodriguez (5-11, 190) – 3 star ATH – Wagoner, OK

Sione Finefeuiaki (6-0, 245) – 3 star FB – San Mateo, CA

Jake McClure (6-4, 193) – 3 star P – Ooletewah, TN

Enoch Smith Jr. (6-2, 293) – 3-star DT – Butler CC, KS

Baron Odom (6-3, 215) – unranked TE – Wynnewood, OK

Transfers

Tyler Smith (6-4, 305) – C – Minnesota transfer