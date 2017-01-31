National Signing Day: Oklahoma State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

National Signing Day: Oklahoma State

By Ben Smith, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Mike Gundy has 21 recruits committed for the 2017 class on National Signing Day. Follow this thread for updates on the latest commits or decommits from Oklahoma State's class which currently ranks 38th in the nation per 247's composite rankings.

An asterisk denotes the player is already enrolled and on campus.

Tylan Wallace (6-0, 179) – 4 star WR – Fort Worth, TX

Shamond Greenwood (6-3, 195) – 4 star WR – Garland, TX

Chuba Hubbard (6-1, 190) – 3 star RB – Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

*Patrick Macon (6-3, 235) – 3 star LB – Yuma, AZ

*Lamarcus Morton (6-0, 175) – 3 star WR – Gilmer, TX

Tracin Wallace (6-1, 170) – 3 star QB – Fort Worth, TX

*Jelani Woods (6-7, 230) – 3 star QB – Ellenwood, GA

*Brendan Vaughn (6-1, 207) – 3 star LB – Forney, TX

JD King (5-11, 205) – 3 star RB – Fitzgerald, GA

Brendon Evers (6-3, 285) – 3 star DT – Bixby, OK

*Arlington Hambright (6-5, 300) – 3 star OT – Garden City, KS

Tre Sterling (6-0, 184) – 3 star S – Sunnyvale, TX

Fua Leilua (6-2, 300) – 3 star DT – Ephraim, UT

Kris McCune (6-1, 195) – 3 star S – Mesquite, TX

Thabo Mwaniki (5-11, 180) – 3 star ATH – Denton, TX

Brock Martin (6-3, 210) – 3 star DE – Oologah, OK

Braydon Johnson (6-0, 185) – 3 star WR – Arlington, TX

Malcolm Rodriguez (5-11, 190) – 3 star ATH – Wagoner, OK

Sione Finefeuiaki (6-0, 245) – 3 star FB – San Mateo, CA

Jake McClure (6-4, 193) – 3 star P – Ooletewah, TN

Enoch Smith Jr. (6-2, 293) – 3-star DT – Butler CC, KS

Baron Odom (6-3, 215) – unranked TE – Wynnewood, OK

Transfers

Tyler Smith (6-4, 305) – C – Minnesota transfer

