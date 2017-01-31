News 9 Gets A Look At OKC Police Body Camera In Action

News 9 is getting a first look at some of the body camera footage captured by Oklahoma City police.

They've been using body cameras for about a month now since they're training on a new set of protocols agreed upon by city leaders and the FOP.

This release of the video is an example of how Oklahoma City Police try to be as transparent as they can during any investigation. News 9 requested a copy of the body camera footage from a couple of recent arrests.

Some footage we received was taken during a Jan. 18 call. You can hear as officers try to talk to the man in question.

“Take your hands out of your pockets, drop it drop it,” said one of the officers.

The video shows the man refuses to show police his hands - and he is taken down as a precaution. The police report states a caller said this man was standing in the middle of NW 88th St., stumbling and blocking traffic. And his encounter with police was all caught on both the officer's body cameras.

“We can actually see in high definition what transpired, what was said, what was done,” said OKC Police Capt. Paco Balderrama.

As it turns out, the man showed obvious signs of being under the influence and police found marijuana on him too. He was arrested on drug charges, but released two days later. News 9 checked and he is currently back in jail charged with one count of burglary.

A few days later police officers were responding to trespassing call near NW 10th and Western and encountered another suspect. While the officer was at his car checking for warrants, the suspect takes off running, and so do police. They catch him. And every second is caught on tape.