Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Asking For $35M - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Asking For $35M

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state's mental health agency is asking lawmakers for $35-million to maintain services. The agency insists it will cost money and lives if it doesn't get it. 

The commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services tells lawmakers she needs the funds to restore cuts made last year, give clients the help they need.

Commissioner Terri White painted a dire picture for lawmakers. Last year, with the state facing a massive budget shortfall, lawmakers appropriated $323-million to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. That's $17-million less than the previous year. 

White says if those funds aren't restored, in the long run Oklahomans will pay more as those with mental issues are housed in prisons or suffer a worse fate.

"We know that there are going to be 73,000 Oklahomans whose therapy caps are going to stay in place. We know that there's going to be additional transport by law enforcement because more people are going to be in crisis. We can expect we will see unfortunately an increase in our suicide rate," said White.

White says right now more than 60 percent of state prison inmates have a history of mental illness.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.