Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Asking For $35M

The state's mental health agency is asking lawmakers for $35-million to maintain services. The agency insists it will cost money and lives if it doesn't get it.

The commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services tells lawmakers she needs the funds to restore cuts made last year, give clients the help they need.

Commissioner Terri White painted a dire picture for lawmakers. Last year, with the state facing a massive budget shortfall, lawmakers appropriated $323-million to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. That's $17-million less than the previous year.

White says if those funds aren't restored, in the long run Oklahomans will pay more as those with mental issues are housed in prisons or suffer a worse fate.

"We know that there are going to be 73,000 Oklahomans whose therapy caps are going to stay in place. We know that there's going to be additional transport by law enforcement because more people are going to be in crisis. We can expect we will see unfortunately an increase in our suicide rate," said White.

White says right now more than 60 percent of state prison inmates have a history of mental illness.