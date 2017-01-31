Cooler Temperatures On The Way To Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cooler Temperatures On The Way To Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A dry front will come through Tuesday night and our wind will shift to the north. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s Wednesday morning under mostly clear skies.

Sunshine returns Wednesday along with seasonal temperatures. Thursday looks chillier with highs in the low 40s under cloudy skies. Clouds stick around Friday as we approach 50 degrees.

