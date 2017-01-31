OKC Energy FC Releases 2017 Schedule

Energy FC has released its full schedule for the 2017 USL season today. OKC opens on the road against Swope Park Rangers on March 25.

Taft Stadium’s home opener will be April 8th against the Rio Grande Valley Toros in a rematch of the Western Conference quarterfinals, a game Energy FC won 3-2 in dramatic fashion on a pair of stoppage time goals.

The USL adds one new team to the Western Conference, Reno 1868, and a pair of new teams in the East, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury. Energy FC will face Ren0 1868 for the first time on August 8. OKC wraps up its regular season with three home matches against LA Galaxy II, Swope Park Rangers and Seattle Sounders 2.

2017 Energy FC Regular Season Schedule

March 25 – at Swope Park Rangers

April 1 – at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

April 8 – Rio Grande Valley Toros

April 11 – Sacramento Republic

April 29 – at Rio Grande Valley Toros

May 13 – at Phoenix Rising

May 20 – OC Blues

May 24 – Portland Timbers 2

June 3 – at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

June 6 – Phoenix Rising

June 10 – San Antonio FC

June 16 – at Portland Timbers 2

June 19 – at Seattle Sounders 2

June 24 – at Vancouver Whitecaps 2

July 5 – at Real Monarchs

July 8 – Tulsa Roughnecks

July 14 – at San Antonio FC

July 22 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks

July 30 – at LA Galaxy II

August 2 – Reno 1868

August 5 – Real Monarchs

August 12 – at Tulsa Roughnecks

August 19 – San Antonio FC

August 25 – at OC Blues

September 2 – at Swope Park Rangers

September 10 – Vancouver Whitecaps 2

September 17 – Tulsa Roughnecks

September 20 – at Reno 1868

September 23 – at Sacramento Republic

October 1 – LA Galaxy II

October 8 – Swope Park Rangers

October 15 – Seattle Sounders 2