OKC Energy FC Releases 2017 Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY -
Energy FC has released its full schedule for the 2017 USL season today. OKC opens on the road against Swope Park Rangers on March 25.
Taft Stadium’s home opener will be April 8th against the Rio Grande Valley Toros in a rematch of the Western Conference quarterfinals, a game Energy FC won 3-2 in dramatic fashion on a pair of stoppage time goals.
The USL adds one new team to the Western Conference, Reno 1868, and a pair of new teams in the East, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury. Energy FC will face Ren0 1868 for the first time on August 8. OKC wraps up its regular season with three home matches against LA Galaxy II, Swope Park Rangers and Seattle Sounders 2.
2017 Energy FC Regular Season Schedule
March 25 – at Swope Park Rangers
April 1 – at Colorado Springs Switchbacks
April 8 – Rio Grande Valley Toros
April 11 – Sacramento Republic
April 29 – at Rio Grande Valley Toros
May 13 – at Phoenix Rising
May 20 – OC Blues
May 24 – Portland Timbers 2
June 3 – at Colorado Springs Switchbacks
June 6 – Phoenix Rising
June 10 – San Antonio FC
June 16 – at Portland Timbers 2
June 19 – at Seattle Sounders 2
June 24 – at Vancouver Whitecaps 2
July 5 – at Real Monarchs
July 8 – Tulsa Roughnecks
July 14 – at San Antonio FC
July 22 – Colorado Springs Switchbacks
July 30 – at LA Galaxy II
August 2 – Reno 1868
August 5 – Real Monarchs
August 12 – at Tulsa Roughnecks
August 19 – San Antonio FC
August 25 – at OC Blues
September 2 – at Swope Park Rangers
September 10 – Vancouver Whitecaps 2
September 17 – Tulsa Roughnecks
September 20 – at Reno 1868
September 23 – at Sacramento Republic
October 1 – LA Galaxy II
October 8 – Swope Park Rangers
October 15 – Seattle Sounders 2