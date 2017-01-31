OU Football: National Signing Day Coverage - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Football: National Signing Day Coverage

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect

Following back-to-back Big 12 Championships, Bob Stoops and his staff have put together arguably their best recruiting class in the last 10 years and currently sit at No. 6 in the Rivals Team Rankings.

Related: OU's Top Football Commit Flips To LSU

The Sooners currently have 27 total commits in the 2017 class with 11 early enrollees. OU still has a chance to add more talent to #SoonerSquad17, so Be sure to check back throughout signing day to keep up with any recruiting updates.  

Oklahoma 2017 Football Commits

*Addison Gumbs (6-3, 211) – 4 star LB – Hayward, CA

*Marquis Brown (5-11, 170) – 4 star WR – Santa Clarita, CA

Ryan Jones (6-2, 201) – 4 star WR – Charlotte, NC

Adrian Ealy (6-7, 282) – 4 star OL – Gonzales, LA

Kennedy Brooks (6-0, 197) – 4 star RB – Mansfield, TX

*Kenneth Murray (6-2, 208) – 4 star LB – Missouri City, TX

Cedarian Lamb (6-3, 189) – 4 star WR – Richmond, TX

Marquis Hayes (6-5, 315) – 4 star OL – Maryland Heights, MO

Isaiah Thomas (6-5, 230) – 4 star DE – Tulsa, OK

*Trey Sermon (6-1, 221) – 4 star RB – Marietta, GA

*Grant Calcaterra (6-4, 215) – 4 star ATH – Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Charleston Rambo (6-2, 170) – 4 star WR – Cedar Hill, TX

Tre Brown (5-11, 180) – 4 star DB – Tulsa, OK

*Justin Broiles (6-0, 170) – 4 star DB – Oklahoma City, OK

Tyrese Robinson (6-5, 300) -  4 star OL – McKinney, TX

*Levi Draper (6-2, 215) – 4 star LB – Collinsville, OK

Robert Barnes (6-3, 198) – 4 star DB – Southlake, TX

*Chris Robison (6-2, 190) – 4 star QB – Mesquite, TX

*Marcelias Sutton (5-10, 195) – 3 star ATH – Scranton, PA

Troy James (6-4, 268) – 3 star DE – Baton Rouge, LA

Tyreece Lott (6-3, 265) – 3 star DT – Ardmore, OK

Tre Norwood (5-11, 168) – 3 star DB – Fort Smith, AR

Zacchaeus McKinney (6-5, 280) – 3 star DT – Weatherford, TX

K’Jakyre Daley (6-4, 215) – 3 star DE – Riviera Beach, FL

*Creed Humphrey (6-4, 290) – 3 star OL – Shawnee, OK

*Jeremiah Hall (6-3, 225) – 3 star TE – Charlotte, NC

Reeve Mundschau (6-0, 170) – 2 star K – New Braunfels, TX

Early enrollees have a * next to their name

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.