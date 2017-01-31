OU Football: National Signing Day Coverage

Following back-to-back Big 12 Championships, Bob Stoops and his staff have put together arguably their best recruiting class in the last 10 years and currently sit at No. 6 in the Rivals Team Rankings.

The Sooners currently have 27 total commits in the 2017 class with 11 early enrollees. OU still has a chance to add more talent to #SoonerSquad17, so Be sure to check back throughout signing day to keep up with any recruiting updates.

Oklahoma 2017 Football Commits

*Addison Gumbs (6-3, 211) – 4 star LB – Hayward, CA

Officially signed to the University of Oklahoma ?? #boomersooner — Addison Gumbs (@Gumbs21) January 9, 2017

*Marquis Brown (5-11, 170) – 4 star WR – Santa Clarita, CA

Ryan Jones (6-2, 201) – 4 star WR – Charlotte, NC

Adrian Ealy (6-7, 282) – 4 star OL – Gonzales, LA

2017 recruiting class going down as one of the best !!! — Adrian Ealy (@adrian_ealy) February 1, 2017

Kennedy Brooks (6-0, 197) – 4 star RB – Mansfield, TX

*Kenneth Murray (6-2, 208) – 4 star LB – Missouri City, TX

Cedarian Lamb (6-3, 189) – 4 star WR – Richmond, TX

Marquis Hayes (6-5, 315) – 4 star OL – Maryland Heights, MO

Isaiah Thomas (6-5, 230) – 4 star DE – Tulsa, OK

*Trey Sermon (6-1, 221) – 4 star RB – Marietta, GA

*Grant Calcaterra (6-4, 215) – 4 star ATH – Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Charleston Rambo (6-2, 170) – 4 star WR – Cedar Hill, TX

Tre Brown (5-11, 180) – 4 star DB – Tulsa, OK

*Justin Broiles (6-0, 170) – 4 star DB – Oklahoma City, OK

Tyrese Robinson (6-5, 300) - 4 star OL – McKinney, TX

*Levi Draper (6-2, 215) – 4 star LB – Collinsville, OK

Robert Barnes (6-3, 198) – 4 star DB – Southlake, TX

This is Gods plan???? I'm officially a part of the family! ??????MER S????NER pic.twitter.com/W6sKGvFJRT — Robert Barnes (@r0bertbarnes) February 1, 2017

*Chris Robison (6-2, 190) – 4 star QB – Mesquite, TX

*Marcelias Sutton (5-10, 195) – 3 star ATH – Scranton, PA

Troy James (6-4, 268) – 3 star DE – Baton Rouge, LA

?????? Thanks For The Opportunity Coach ? https://t.co/NUpDaE8ey6 — T-Roy James #?4? (@go__ty) February 1, 2017

Tyreece Lott (6-3, 265) – 3 star DT – Ardmore, OK

Tre Norwood (5-11, 168) – 3 star DB – Fort Smith, AR

Zacchaeus McKinney (6-5, 280) – 3 star DT – Weatherford, TX

K’Jakyre Daley (6-4, 215) – 3 star DE – Riviera Beach, FL

*Creed Humphrey (6-4, 290) – 3 star OL – Shawnee, OK

*Jeremiah Hall (6-3, 225) – 3 star TE – Charlotte, NC

Reeve Mundschau (6-0, 170) – 2 star K – New Braunfels, TX

Early enrollees have a * next to their name