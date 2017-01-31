OKC Police Chief: Undocumented Immigrants & Local Muslims Live I - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Police Chief: Undocumented Immigrants & Local Muslims Live In Fear

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty doesn't want anyone to be afraid to a report a crime. Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty doesn't want anyone to be afraid to a report a crime.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The current political climate has police reaffirming that they are ready to help everyone regardless religion, race, or immigration status.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty doesn't want anyone to be afraid to a report a crime.

“We want the minority community to know that if they are the victim of a crime to make that phone call and we will come out,” said Citty.

“The fear is real,” Chief Citty told City Council members about local immigrants.

Citty was asked to speak with city council members Tuesday. Council member are wondering if President Trump’s new travel ban is having any impact on the job of police.

The answer is ‘no.’ Even though OKC is not a “sanctuary city,” where police and immigration officials do not work with each other, Citty made it clear his officers are not in the immigration enforcement business either.

The chief adds that some local Muslims have been the subject of recent threats.

“We have dealt with some direct threats,” said Citty.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.