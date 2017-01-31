Stillwater Teens Arrested, Accused Of Live Streaming Threats - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Stillwater Teens Arrested, Accused Of Live Streaming Threats

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Three Stillwater teens were arrested on Monday after police say the trio used a Facebook live stream to make threats to school administrators.

Police say two of the teens were current students and the third was a former student. Their identities are being withheld due to their age.

The teens were found to have made a series of live stream videos in which they made threats to administrators and a school resource officer, and even pulled out what appeared to be a real handgun.

All three were easily identifiable in the videos and were subsequently arrested for make the threats and for violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. School officials have worked in coordination with the police department and are conducting their own investigation.

The case is being further investigated by the Payne County District Attorney and the Office of Oklahoma Juvenile Services.

