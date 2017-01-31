Jury Finds Kinney Glasson Guilty In Shooting Death Of His Wife

An Oklahoma City jury has found Kinney Glasson guilty on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of his wife.

Glasson will be sentenced on March 28th. The jury recommended a sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before finding Glasson guilty.

Officers said they were called to the 8700 block of N.W. 80th Street on Nov. 19, 2014 in connection with a possible home invasion.

Police arrived to the home shortly after 3 a.m. to find Kinney Glasson, his wife, Erin Glasson, and their 5-year-old child inside. Police said Kinney Glasson shot and killed his wife, Erin Glasson.

Kinney Glasson told officers that while they were sleeping, an intruder entered their bedroom. He said he retrieved a pistol and tried to shoot the intruder, but, instead, accidentally shot his wife.

The Medical Examiner's office determined that Erin Glasson's cause of death was internal hemorrhage due to a perforating gunshot wound to the back. Her manner of death was homicide.

Investigators later determined that Kinney Glasson was having an affair at the time of his wife's death.