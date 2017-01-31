Crews Battle House Fire In Newalla - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crews Battle House Fire In Newalla

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
NEWALLA, Oklahoma -

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a fire that caused significant damage to a home east of the town of Newalla.

Firefighters from Newalla, Choctaw, Harrah and Hickory Hills were all called in to battle the blaze at a single-story home near SE 59th St. and S. Pottawatomie Rd., on the western edge of Wes Watkins Lake. Crews were alerted after a Newalla Police officer discovered the home, already fully engulfed in flame.

Fighting the fire was made more difficult due to the lack of fire hydrants near the home. Tanker trucks were brought in to assist.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear if anyone was at the home at the time the fire started, but so far no injuries have been reported. Two dogs, however, were trapped inside and did not survive.

